Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.14 (-40.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $209.31M (-11.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DIN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.