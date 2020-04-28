Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -C$0.24 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$3.87B (-22.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CVE has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Cenovus Energy: Share Price Plunging Over 80% Calls Solvency Into Question