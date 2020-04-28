Visitor arrivals to Macau fell by 94% in March to 212,311, according to a release from the city's Statistics and Census Service.

A ban in Macau of visitors from overseas and a 14-day quarantine on most visitors from the Greater China region were obvious negative factors.

The next shoe to drop is the April gross gaming revenue report later this week that could show a year-over-year drop of 80% or more.

Investors have already bid down the sector on some of the March and April developments and are looking for visa restrictions to be eased in order to begin the recovery.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).

