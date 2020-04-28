Some workers from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Instacart (ICART), Whole Foods, Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT) and FedEx (NYSE:FDX) are scheduled to walk out on work on May 1 due to health and safety concerns amid the pandemic, according to The Intercept.

It's unclear how many workers will participate or how disruptive the strike will be, but organized actions by union and nonunion front-line workers have picked up over the last few weeks.

Separately, unions repping meat plant workers at Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) and Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) are already making noise about a potential action from the White House on keeping beef, poultry and pork plants open despite the need for deep cleaning or during local COVID-19 outbreaks.