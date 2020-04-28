Baird picks inexpensive bank names for recovery

With U.S. banking earnings season in the rear-view mirror, Baird recaps the quarter by taking a positive stance, urging more exposure amid some sustained volatility.

The stocks look cheap, implying little to no growth in book value over the next few years, and at around 7.5x normalized earnings, the firm says: "It sounds crazy, but the bull case for many bank stocks at these prices is simply that there will be an economic recovery."

Earnings projections have reset, accounting for more risks, Baird says - and while only eight of 21 banks beat consensus, expectations were low after large additions to their credit reserves (which front-loads some of the credit pain).

Overall, though, 2022 P/E ratios look depressed as Baird looks to an economic recovery and it sees its 2022 estimates as a good proxy for more normalized earnings.

As for its top ideas, they vary by slice of the market: Higher-quality picks include PNC, Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC), BofA (NYSE:BAC), American Express (NYSE:AXP) and USB.

Deeper-value regional banks include Capital One (NYSE:COF), Citizens (NYSE:CFG), Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN), Fifth Third (NASDAQ:FITB), and Regions Financial (NYSE:RF).

And top ideas among SMID-caps are First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) and Synovus (NYSE:SNV).