Dish pressing for refund on sports-lite ESPN subs - report
Apr. 28, 2020 3:30 PM ETDISH, DISBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Dish Network (DISH +1.7%) is pressing Disney (DIS +0.8%) for a refund on pricey ESPN subscriptions during a time of a near-total moratorium on live sports, the New York Post reports.
- Dish chief Charlie Ergen "is trying to get out of the ESPN contract by claiming force majeure," the Post report quotes a source as saying. That would come down to whether sports content is being delivered as promised.
- And while ESPN is rebuffing the request, more could come, LightShed's Rich Greenfield points out: “US multichannel video subscribers effectively paid ESPN $650M in April to watch one original series with literally no live sports on TV or for their talk show hosts to even talk about."
- It's of a piece with previous Dish stances on sports, including last summer's dispute between the satellite broadcaster and Fox regional sports networks over fees.