Ahead of a contract expiration this December, radio star Howard Stern says he's open to ideas about his eventual show home and whether it's still on Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI).

On his show today, Stern said “I haven’t really sat down seriously with Sirius XM and figured out what we might do in the future, but I do really love the people that work here and I do love the company. I’m open to some kinda of idea. I have some thoughts about what we might do."

“I’m not concerned that we won’t find a way together,” CEO Jim Meyer said on the company's first-quarter earnings call. “I hope to have more to say when we do our third-quarter call.”

Shares are up 3.5%, rebounding from a late-morning lull but off the first-hour highs following a Q1 report that saw the company grow EPS by 40% on double-digit revenue growth.