Shares of Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) are +283% to $3.83.

Shares jumped early after the company revealed a no-contact AI-powered fever detection kiosk on its home page overnight.

CREX recently issued a press release confirming the kiosk.

Known as the "Thermal Mirror," it is available for immediate order in North America.

The Thermal Mirror is a turnkey, plug-and-play solution that addresses the urgent need for businesses and employers to build consumer and employee confidence as the world goes back to work as stay-at-home orders are reduced or relieved throughout the U.S., it says.

"The Thermal Mirror leverages thermal technology, which captures infrared radiation from objects and creates an electronic image and results based on temperature differences. Thermal cameras garnered widespread use at airports in Asia after the SARS epidemic in 2003, but the cost has ranged between $5,000 and $20,000, making it cost prohibitive for use at scale. As the world grapples with COVID-19, Amazon and other global companies have begun using them as a faster, often more accurate means of taking employee temperatures. By integrating our thermal technology with an AI-enabled software platform powered by our partner, InReality, important functionality like response customization, analytics, networking and synchronizing of Thermal Mirror, anomaly alerts and compliance logs for legal audit trails become available," it says.