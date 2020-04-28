Horizon Technology (NASDAQ:HRZN) Q1 net investment income of $4.3M, or 26 cents per share, compares with $3.2M, or 28 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Annualized portfolio yield on debt investments was 13.2% vs. 17.6% in prior quarter.

Q1 total investment income of $10.1M vs. $11.4M consensus estimate and $8.3M in the year-ago quarter.

For Q1, net decrease in net assets resulting from operations was $0.7M, or 4 cents per share, vs. net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $3.0M, or 26 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Portfolio ended the quarter at $334.5M vs. $319.6M at the beginning of the quarter.

Net asset value per share of $11.48 at March 31, 2020 vs. $11.83 at Dec. 31, 2019.

As of March 31, 2020, the company had $51.6M in available liquidity, consisting of $38.8M in cash and money market funds, and $12.8M in funds available under existing credit facility commitments.

