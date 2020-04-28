Shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) are lower in AH trading after the company warns on revenue trends.

Revenue was down 19% during Q1 and an operating loss of $14.4M was recorded.

IRBT outlook: "We expect that our near-term revenue will be challenged as traditional retailers work down existing inventory, prioritize demand for essential products and manage through reduced operating hours, limited foot traffic and temporary store closures. Nevertheless, we have been encouraged by strong growth over the past several weeks in e-commerce sales, modestly better-than-expected sell-through trends in domestic retail stores, and solid overall demand for our Roomba® i7 and s9 robot vacuums and Braava jet m6 robot mops."

