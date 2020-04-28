Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is on watch after reporting organic sales increased 6.4% in Q1 to top the consensus expectation for a gain of 4.0%.

The company says volume/mix was the largest driver of growth, while pricing contributed to growth at approximately the same level as the prior quarter.

Gross profit was down 320 bps Y/Y to 36.5% due to higher raw materials costs caused by unfavorable currency movements, and disruption caused by COVID-19.

Operating margin was down 160 bps during the quarter to 14.9% of sales.

Looking ahead, Mondelez says its strategy and long-term algorithm remain unchanged.

MDLZ +0.55% AH to $51.44.

