Alphabet rises after strong Q1 revenue beat

Alphabet is up in early postmarket action (GOOG +3.6% , GOOGL +3.9% ) after growing EPS and easily topping revenue expectations in a first quarter heavily watched for signs of potential ad weakness.

Ad revenue did decline on YouTube by 14% from the prior quarter (though up 33.5% Y/Y), as video distributors face an industrywide advertising slump.

“Performance was strong during the first two months of the quarter, but then in March we experienced a significant slowdown in ad revenues," says CFO Ruth Porat.

Overall revenue rose 13% to $41.16B, vs. an expected $40.2B. It was up 15% on a constant-currency basis.

Operating income rose 19% to $7.98B, and operating margin dipped to 19% from a year-ago 23%.

Net income, meanwhile, rose to $6.84B from a year-ago $6.66B (GAAP basis), and declined on a non-GAAP basis from last year's $8.34B.

Revenue breakout: Google Search and other, $24.5B (up 8.7%); YouTube ads, $4.03B (up 33.5%); Google Network member properties, $5.22B (up 4.1%); Google Cloud, $2.78B (up 52.2%); Google other, $4.44B (up 22.5%); Other Bets, $135M (down 20.6%).

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Press release