FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) -3.7% reports beats for the Q1 quarter ending March 31 with management saying the "cyber threat environment remains very active" during the pandemic.

Billings dropped 7% Y/Y to $170M.

Q1 ending ARR was up 7% to $590M.

Platform, cloud subscription and managed services ARR was up 32% to $288M.

FEYE withdraws its billings and operational cash flow guidance for FY20. The company now expects revenue of $880-900M (consensus: $915.20M), $0.03-0.07 EPS (consensus: $0.17), gross margin of 69-70%, and capex of $40-45M.

For Q2, the company sees $213-217M in revenue (consensus: $221.76M), $0.01-0.03 loss per share (consensus: positive $0.02), gross margin of 68-69%, and capex of $10M.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.