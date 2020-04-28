With stores closed in Asia and Europe during the quarter, Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) reports global comparable store sales fell 10.0% in FQ2 to nearly match the -9.7% consensus estimate. Average ticket was up 4% and transaction growth down 13% during the quarter.

Comparable sales in the U.S. were down 3% during the quarter.

Active membership in Starbucks Rewards in the U.S. increased 15% to 19.4 during the quarter.

The company's consolidated operating margin sunk 660 bps to 9.2% of sales.

SBUX opened 255 net new stores in FQ2 to take its store count to 32,050 stores at the end of the quarter.

Looking ahead, Starbucks says based on its substantial experience in China to date, it continues to believe that the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak are temporary and that the SBUX business will fully recover over time. However, comparable sales in China are expected to decline between 25% and 35% in the current quarter.

Starbucks has a conference call scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET.

