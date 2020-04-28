Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is seeing slightly lower postmarket trading after Q1 earnings with flat revenues and a slight decline on profits from the prior year amid pandemic supply challenges.

Shares are down 0.6% after hours.

Orders were actually up 10% for the quarter and gained broadly across verticals, and the company thinks it would have topped its guidance midpoint "if not for supply challenges we faced resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic," CEO Rami Rahim says.

Revenues were consistent at $998M; they were down 17% sequentially.

Operating margin (non-GAAP) dipped to 10.6% from a year-ago 11.2% and Q4's 20.3%.

Meanwhile, non-GAAP net income fell 17% to $77.2M (down 61% from last quarter).

Liquidity at March 31 was $2.53B, vs. a year-ago $3.5B, and $2.54B as of Dec. 31. Net operating cash flow for Q1 was $272.2M, vs. a year-ago $159.4M.

For Q2, it's guiding to revenue of $1.01B-$1.11B (in line with consensus $1.04B) and EPS of $0.29-$0.39 (in line with expected $0.34). It's withdrawn full-year commentary, though.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

