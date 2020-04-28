WW International (NASDAQ:WW) races higher in AH trading after reporting a narrower Q1 loss than anticipated.

The company ended the first quarter with 5.0M subscribers, reflecting a new Q1 quarter-end record and a 9% increase over last year.

Management update: "Beginning in mid-March, the crisis started to negatively impact our recruitments and resulted in Studio closures. While we have seen some recovery, given the uncertainty around 2020 revenue levels, we are withdrawing our full year 2020 financial guidance. We have strong liquidity and a highly cash generative business model. To further bolster our financial flexibility, we are implementing a $100 million cost-savings initiative. We continue to be excited about our long-term growth opportunities with our digital platform."

Shares of WW are up 9.22% AH.

