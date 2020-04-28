"It is impractical for ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) to provide traditional financial guidance for 2020 and beyond," says the company.

Nevertheless, the company believes the range of possible 2020 net income results will be $500M-$900M (from $1.36B-$1.61B previously), which includes $642M of Q1 impairment charges. Full-year EBITDA is seen at $2.6B-$3B (from $3.1B-$3.5B previously).

Expected capex spending is cut another $500M to $1.4B-$1.8B, including more than $900M spent in Q1.

The conference call is tomorrow at 11 ET.

