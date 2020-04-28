Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) slides after reporting declines in revenue, adjusted EBITDAR and adjusted earnings in Q1.

Boyd's revenue from Las Vegas properties was $181M vs. $215M consensus and revenue for the Midwest/South properties was $446M vs. $517M consensus.

CEO update: "Prior to the closure of all of our properties in mid-March, our Company began the first quarter with a strong performance, posting two consecutive months of solid year-over-year growth across our nationwide operations. And while our first-quarter results were significantly impacted by property closures, we have taken broad-based actions to reduce expenses and preserve liquidity."

BYD -6.40% AH to $15.79.

