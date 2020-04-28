AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) -4.1% meets Street estimates for Q1 but management warns about near-term demand uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Computing and Graphics revenue grew 73% Y/Y (down 13% Q/Q) to $1.44B, driven by Ryzen processor and Radeon product channel sales. The sequential decline was due to lower graphics processor sales.

Enterprise, Embedded, and Semi-Custom revenue was down 21% Y/Y and 25% Q/Q to $348M due to lower semi-custom sales, which were partially offset by higher Epyc processor sales.

Q1 adjusted gross margin was 46% versus last year's 41%.

For Q2, AMD sees revenue of $1.85B (consensus: $1.9B), plus or minus $100M, and gross margin of about 44%.

Despite expectations for weaker consumer demand in H2 due to the coronavirus, AMD guides FY20 revenue growth of 20-30%.

Earnings call starts at 5:30 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.