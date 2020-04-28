Boeing (NYSE:BA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.46 (-146.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $16.9B (-26.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.

