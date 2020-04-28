Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) is flat in AH trading after reporting same-store sales fell 15% in Q1, with an 11% decline at KFC and 31% drop at Pizza Hut.

Restaurant margin plunged to 10.7% of sales vs. 18.5% a year ago.

The restaurant company says 99% of its restaurants are back open at least partially. However, management says the pace of recovery is uneven with recent sales and traffic still below pre-outbreak levels as people continue to avoid going out and practice social distancing. Same-stores sales were still down by more than 10% month-to-date.

Previously: Yum China EPS beats by $0.35, beats on revenue (April 28)