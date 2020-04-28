Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) is flat in light postmarket trading after it swung to a sharp loss per basic share in Q1 earnings, as a rapid oil price decline hit cash flows and pinched funds from operations.

Funds from operations fell 21% sequentially to C$170M (C$1.09/basic share) following a drop in commodity prices midway through the quarter, partially offset by hedging. FFO was down 33% Y/Y.

Loss per basic share was C$8.42, vs. a year-ago profit of C$0.26/share.

Production averaged 97,154 boe/d, down 1% sequentially, with "minor negative effects" from the COVID-19 pandemic. The company says tie-in activity from Q1's capital program will contribute "meaningfully" in Q2.

The production dropped mainly due to natural decline, unplanned downtime in Australia, and the timing of new well completions, it says. Several wells in Canada were more prolific than anticipated and brought on production after the quarter's end.

