Consumers are becoming corona-aware

Almost 1/3 of all consumers have direct experience with coronavirus, having either had it themselves or knowing someone who has had it.

With increased exposure, concerns about catching the virus have risen and confidence in making a full recovery has declined.

A majority are concerned with their personal health and are taking steps to prevent infection.

Consumers don't expect to feel safe taking any flights for the first 90 days after shelter-in-place orders end.

Consumers feel safer where they can control their own space, and don't feel safe in places where space/seating is determined by others.

Activities that involve touch (e.g. salons) evoke safety concerns.

Younger consumers tend to feel safer and are willing to return sooner.