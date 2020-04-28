New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (-5.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $265.43M (-0.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NYCB has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.