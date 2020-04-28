Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) is up 7% after hours in reaction to interim data (through week 16) from a Phase 1/2a clinical trial evaluating its MERS-CoV DNA vaccine candidate INO-4700 in healthy volunteers.

Recipients showed "strong antibody and T cell immune responses" after two or three doses with 0.6 mg of INO-4700 while being well-tolerated with no vaccine-related severe adverse events observed.

Specifically, 88% of recipients demonstrated seroconversion after a two-dose regimen administered eight weeks apart. 84% of recipients seroconverted after two doses (day 0, week 4) of a three-dose regimen while 100% seroconverted after three doses (last one at week 8).

The company says it plans to launch a Phase 2 study in the Middle East supported by funding of $56M from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).