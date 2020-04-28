Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) reports an EPS beat and revenue miss for Q1, which ended on March 31. The company expects to feel the largest coronavirus-related impact in Q2.

Bookings totaled $1.09B, at the low end of CERN's guidance as the coronavirus pandemic slowed contract volume in the last weeks of the quarter.

Operating cash flow totaled $284M and FCF was $160M.

Total backlog was $13.47B.

CERN guides Q2 revenue of $1.34-1.39B (consensus: $1.44B) with EPS of $0.60-0.64 (consensus: $0.74) and new business bookings of $1-1.2B.

For FY20, the company sees $5.55-5.7B (consensus: $5.73B) and EPS of $2.78-2.90 (consensus: $3.09).

