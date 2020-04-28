One Liberty in talks with lenders on some mortgaged properties

Apr. 28, 2020
  • One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) is working with its lenders at mortgaged properties where the tenant collections are insufficient to cover full debt service. It is seeking temporary relief which has been received in several situations.
  • The company reports that $4.3M, or ~71%, of cash base rent required to be paid in April has been collected.
  • $6.1M, or 100%, of cash base rent required to be paid in March has been collected.
  • As of April 27, 2020, tenants accounting for an aggregate of ~40% of the 2020 cash base rent have requested rent relief because their operations have been impacted by the current virus-related shutdown.
  • OLP is in discussions with affected tenants and, where warranted, expects to give current relief and seek lease modifications that will be favorable to both parties.
  • At April 27, 2020, OLP had $9.6M of cash and cash equivalents and it can borrow up to $36.2M for acquisitions and $20M for renovation expenses under its credit facility; it has borrowed the $10M available for operating expenses under that facility.
