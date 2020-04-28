Post-earnings dip for C.H. Robinson Worldwide
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) falls after posting operating income short of expectations ($109.4M vs. $134M consensus). Increased spending on tech was a factor.
- Total revenue was up 1.4% during the quarter to $3.8B, driven primarily by higher volume in truckload and less than truckload, mostly offset by lower pricing in truckload.
- CEO update: "We continue to have a strong balance sheet and exited the first quarter with over $1.2 billion of liquidity. We remain committed to maintaining our quarterly dividend, and we believe we are well positioned to weather the economic uncertainty in the months ahead."
- CHRW is down 2.72% in the AH session.
