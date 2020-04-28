Post-earnings dip for C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Apr. 28, 2020 5:02 PM ETC.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW)CHRWBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) falls after posting operating income short of expectations ($109.4M vs. $134M consensus). Increased spending on tech was a factor.
  • Total revenue was up 1.4% during the quarter to $3.8B, driven primarily by higher volume in truckload and less than truckload, mostly offset by lower pricing in truckload.
  • CEO update: "We continue to have a strong balance sheet and exited the first quarter with over $1.2 billion of liquidity. We remain committed to maintaining our quarterly dividend, and we believe we are well positioned to weather the economic uncertainty in the months ahead."
  • CHRW is down 2.72% in the AH session.
  • Previously: C.H. Robinson Worldwide EPS misses by $0.12, beats on revenue (April 28)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.