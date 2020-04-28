Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (NYSE:CCO) says a subsidiary has tendered its 50.91% stake in China-based Clear Media Ltd. to Ever Harmonic Global Limited, for about $253M.

It expects to receive the cash proceeds in May; net proceeds of about $220M will shore up its liquidity position and increase financial flexibility.

The deal to sell the stake for HK$7.12/share represented a premium of about 87% over 30-day closing price average prior to CCO announcing a strategic review in November.