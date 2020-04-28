Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) agrees to acquire the central nervous system portfolio of US WorldMeds, a privately held biopharmaceutical company, for $530M.

Price consists of a $300M upfront cash payment and commercial milestone payments of up to $230M.

All cash payments will be funded through SUPN's existing balance sheet cash.

Sees deal closing in Q2.

The acquisition diversifies revenue and operating cash flow base with 2019 net sales of ~$150M and operating earnings of $45M.

Adds three marketed CNS products and late-stage pipeline.

The potential launch of Apomorphine Infusion Pump, if approved by the FDA, adds to long-term growth with estimated potential peak annual revenue of $100M-$175M.

Conference call on April 29 at 8:30 AM ET.