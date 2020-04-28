Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) formally asked the Department of Transportation for approval to suspend flights to more than two dozen U.S. airports.

JetBlue wants to halt flights to airports in Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Seattle, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Dallas and Detroit through Sept. 30.

Delta wants to suspend flights to Lansing, Flint and Kalamazoo in Michigan, and Worcester, Massachusetts, Hilton Head, South Carolina, Pocatello, Idaho, Brunswick, Georgia, and Melbourne, Florida.

Spirit Airlines want to stop flying to Charlotte, Denver, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Seattle, Portland and Phoenix.

The DOT has to give permission or the carriers risk losing their landing slots.