Calix (NYSE:CALX) is trading up as much as 8.7% postmarket after Q1 earnings where it topped expectations on top and bottom lines.

Revenues rose nearly 14% overall to $101.7M, with the "large majority" of growth coming from the company's small customer base.

Along with operating expenses coming in lower than expected, adjusted EPS of -$0.04 came in at the high end of company guidance.

Revenue breakout: Systems, $94.5M (up 14.8%); Services, $7.17M (up 2.6%).

For Q2, it's guiding to revenue of $110M-$114M, gross margin of 46-48%, and EPS of $0.03-$0.07, with positive operating cash flow.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET.

