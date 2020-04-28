Fluor (NYSE:FLR) +2.1 % after-hours on news it was selected by Highways England as the preferred bidder to provide production management services as part of the U.K.'s Smart Motorways Alliance.

The Alliance will develop, design and build multiple road schemes under a single contract for up to 10 years and will add additional capacity to England's Strategic Road Network, with an estimated program value of $5.6B.

Contract execution is scheduled for May 2020, with mobilization of the Alliance expected to occur in mid-2020.