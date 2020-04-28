Athabasca Oil (OTCPK:ATHOF) announces a C$70M upsizing of its contingent bitumen royalty with Burgess Energy, along with additional measures in response to the decline in global oil prices.

The company says it has now raised C$467M since 2016 through the unique funding structure.

Athabasca also will curtail its base Montney production to ~3,500 boe/day by the end of April, deferring production from new wells until commodity prices improve.

The company also will take steps over the next month to reduce production at Leismer to as low as 8,000 bbl/day.

Athabasca's 2020 capital program now totals C$85M, with C$40M cancelled from the original budget, and it is suspending production guidance given the uncertainty associated with duration of the curtailments.