Nomura looks to strong videogame results from stay-at-home world

Ahead of next week's kickoff of videogame company earnings, Nomura Instinet looks to expectations that are the "highest in recent memory" amid widespread stay-at-home orders.

The major software publishers have outpaced the market since the S&P 500's Feb. 19 peak, Andrew Marok and team write: S&P 500 -16%, while Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO) is up 13% over that span, and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) +6% and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) +4%.

Meanwhile, industrywide videogame sales posted their best March since 2008.

Given some broad uncertainty in the pandemic, the firm is expecting outlook ranges to be wide - and conservative. "The longer that movement restrictions are kept in place, the more the videogaming industry is likely to benefit," it says.

Activision may have the highest expectations among the three due to the content release pipeline around Call of Duty; The March 10 Warzone release was a standout as one of the only major releases in the pandemic, and that sets a high bar going into earnings. Nomura has a Buy rating and $70 price target, implying 10% upside.

Meanwhile, EA's Ultimate Team services could benefit with live sports in cold storage during the pandemic. It's looking for ome information about licensing positions from the sports leagues. And Twitch numbers for Apex Legends have been strong Q/Q, the firm says. It also has a Buy rating on EA, with a $120 price target (implying 8% upside).

It's Neutral on Take-Two, which has done well over the past two months but has less pipeline visibility - a new BioShock may be years away and it looks like a quiet year for releases. Key questions into its earnings center on how the company's sports titles are doing (has the NBA season suspension spurred a rebound for NBA 2K20?), as well as an initial outlook for fiscal 2021. The price target of $120 compares to today's closing price of $120.51.