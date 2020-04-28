Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) says the temporary suspension of mining activities at its Los Filos mine has been extended in compliance with an order from the Mexican government extending the suspension of non-essential activities until May 30 to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Equinox has continued processing solution from the Los Filos heap leach pads and producing gold at a reduced level during the temporary suspension.

The company says its Pilar Mine in Brazil is ramping up to full operations following a government ordered suspension, while its other producing mines continue to operate normally with safety and preventive measures in place.