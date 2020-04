Superior Engery (NYSE:SPN) says it is unable to file its 10-K and 10-Q forms on a timely basis due to the coronavirus, citing disruptions to its operations.

The company had planned to file an amended 10-K by April 30 and a 10-Q by May 11, but both will be pushed back no later than 45 days.

Superior also says its financial condition and liquidity "may be materially and adversely affected" if crude oil prices continue to decline or remain at current levels.