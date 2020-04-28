IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) have amended their split-up agreement.

The deal the two companies entered into in December will result in the pre-transaction stockholders of IAC owning shares in two public companies: IAC (to be renamed "Match Group" ... it's "New Match") and which will own the businesses of Match and some IAC financing units; and New IAC, to be renamed "IAC/InterActiveCorp" and which will own IAC's other businesses.

The deal amendment revises the method of calculating a $1.5B limitation on the size of an IAC Class M equity offering.

It also provides that there will be 10 members on the board of "New Match" immediately after the transactions, and if any of IAC's three designees is appointed to the Match board before consummation, then the number of independent directors to be designated by IAC to the New Match board will be reduced.

The separation deal is set to close in Q2.