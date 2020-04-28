NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), Berkshire Hathaway Energy (BRK.A, BRK.B) and Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) - among the largest owners of solar and wind projects - may see an opportunity to purchase smaller competitors having problems finishing projects due to the coronavirus, WSJ reports.

In addition to the pandemic, which has caused supply chain problems and social distancing considerations, 2020 also happens to be the deadline year to qualify for a key federal incentive that could make or break a project, the report notes.

No amount of buying will salvage all the lost solar and wind projects, as expected installations in 2020 for U.S. solar projects are seen declining 18% to 16 GW after accounting for COVID-19 disruptions, says Wood Mackenzie's solar head Ravi Manghani.

The American Wind Energy Association says 25 GW of wind projects have been placed at risk due to the pandemic.

