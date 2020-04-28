The battle for the future of movie theaters is heating up, with AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) responding to Universal Studios comments by saying it won't play any Universal movies effective immediately - a line in the sand that may change the industry.

AMC chief Adam Aron wrote to Universal Studios Chairman Donna Langley (and released the letter) complaining about Universal comments on the prospects of simultaneously releasing movies in the theaters and at home (breaking the so-called "theatrical window").

What upset AMC were comments in a Wall Street Journal story about the strong success of Trolls World Tour - a Universal pic earmarked for theaters before pandemic shutdowns derailed that release, and the company decided to release it to home video instead.

That sequel made more for Universal in three weeks of digital release than its predecessor did in five months in theaters.

“The results for Trolls World Tour have exceeded our expectations and demonstrated the viability of PVOD,” NBCUniversal's Jeff Shell said. “As soon as theaters reopen, we expect to release movies on both formats.”

Such a move "represents nothing but downside for us" and is "categorically unacceptable" to the world's biggest theater chain, AMC's Aron says.

"It is disappointing to us, but Jeff’s comments as to Universal’s unilateral actions and intentions have left us with no choice," AMC says. "Therefore, effectively immediately AMC will no longer play any Universal movies in any of our theatres in the United States, Europe or the Middle East. This policy affects any and all Universal movies per se, goes into effect today and as our theatres reopen, and is not some hollow or ill-considered threat."