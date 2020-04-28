In pandemic world, Zuckerberg tightens grip on Facebook's wheel - WSJ
Apr. 28, 2020 7:29 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)FBBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor23 Comments
- A WSJ feature illuminates how the past few months has seen Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) chief Mark Zuckerberg firm up an iron grip on the company and its board, while at the same time casting Facebook into a more visible role in society as the COVID-19 pandemic spread worldwide.
- Following a few years of controversy over privacy breaches and the spread of misinformation, the company followed up a December meeting at Zuckerberg's Hawaii estate with two directors leaving the board and a longtime Zuckerberg friend joining.
- And that seems to represent positioning the company to embody Zuckerberg's 2017 mission statement for Facebook, albeit without some key advisers and longtime lieutenants who could help him avoid pitfalls.
- Zuckerberg called a March 2 meeting of top business and product deputies to discuss a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the story notes, and Zuckerberg and top leaders saw a chance for the company to play an important role. One result was a quickly created coronavirus information hub, rolled out within days.
- Of the nine directors at the start of 2019, only four will shortly remain: Zuckerberg, COO Sheryl Sandberg, Marc Andreessen and venture capitalist Peter Thiel. The board makeover recently included Dropbox CEO Drew Houston, a close friend of Zuckerberg's, and March brought Nancy Killefer, Robert Kimmitt and Tracey Travis as well.