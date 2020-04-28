Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is the latest vaccine developer saying that it may have a candidate ready for emergency use in the U.S. by late Q3/early Q4, yet another example of the breathtaking development speed, potentially only 9-10 months from the publication of the genetic sequence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in January to vaccine availability, a process that usually takes ~10-11 years.

In the company's earnings call this morning, chief Albert Bourla said the company is planning to make "millions" of doses by the end of the year based on the expectation that clinical trials will be successful followed by a prompt FDA nod. He says the company will be able to produce "hundreds of millions" of doses in 2021.

The race to the finish line is in full stride. Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) are all working feverishly to generate clinical data and ramp up production to meet, what should be, extraordinary global demand. All four companies together should be able to produce ~2B+ doses annually if their projections are accurate.