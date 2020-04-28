Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) says it plans to start reopening cafes in early May for to-go service and sees 90% of company-operated U.S. stores back in operation by the early part of June.

CEO Kevin Johnson outlined on the post-earnings conference call the enhanced safety protocols and modified schedules that will be put in place.

Johnson said that based on the company's substantial experience in China in reopening stores, a fully recovery is expected over time.

"This monitor and adapt phase in the US is the inflection point for reopening stores and begins a recovery process that requires ongoing monitoring, community by community, to rapidly adapt and drive the recovery," he stated.

Sector watch: Starbucks, McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Chick-fil-A and Dunkin' Donuts (NASDAQ:DNKN) have all said that they will keep dining areas closed in their first phase of opening back up, even in states that have seen restrictions lifted. Not all restaurants chains have enough of a mobile or to-go business to make that pay off.

