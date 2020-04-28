Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) plans to start seeing customers on an appointment basis in early May as the first phase of its store reopening plan.

Shoppers will be able to schedule a time to meet with a dedicated sales associate to talk about technology needs or make a purchase.

The service will be offered at about 200 U.S. stores initially.

Best Buy is also resuming in-home delivery, installation and repairs in early May, with additional safety precautions in place.

During the stay-at-period, Best Buy has retained about 70% of its sales volume, a mark higher than what some analysts initially estimated the retailer could pull off.