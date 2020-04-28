Vale (NYSE:VALE) posted Q1 results that missed consensus estimates, as a sharp depreciation of Brazil's currency and a significant loss on a fuel hedging program hurt margins.

Vale says Q1 adjusted EBITDA was $2.88B, below analyst consensus by Refinitiv that had predicted EBITDA of $3.18B, adjusted EBITDA margin of 41%, net income of $239M and net debt of $4.81B.

The company cut its 2020 capital spending estimate to $4.6B from $5B in 2020, and says potential updates over the year may be necessary.

Vale says its cash position stood at $12.26B as of March 31, more than $4B higher than Dec. 31, after it tapped into $5B in revolving credit lines to reinforce its liquidity position to withstand increased risks prompted by the pandemic.