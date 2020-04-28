South Korean military and intelligence authorities indicate that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is handling state affairs normally, according to Yonhap.

"In an answer to questions from some lawmakers of the National Assembly's defense committee about Kim's health, the defense ministry, the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the intelligence authorities conveyed their assessment that Kim has been running his country normally," a source tells the news agency.

Kim's health has been the subject of speculation with his last public appearance on April 11.

South Korea's KOSPI Index is up 1.22% in Wednesday morning trading. The Korean won trades at 1217.27 per dollar.

