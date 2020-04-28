Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) says it has scrapped its 2020 debt reduction target due to market volatility, and will now seek to end 2020 with $87B in gross debt, the same as the level at year-end 2019.

Petrobras previously had said it planned to end 2020 with a ratio of net debt to EBITDA of 1.5x, which would have represented a sharp fall from the current level of ~2.4x and depended on a steady flow of sales of refineries and oilfields.

Weak oil prices have dampened demand for assets Petrobras wants to sell, and wild swings in Brent crude prices - which serves as the benchmark for Brazilian oil - has made net debt an extremely volatile metric, the company says.