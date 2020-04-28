Duke Energy claims progress toward net-zero goal by 2050

Apr. 28, 2020 1:06 PM ETDuke Energy Corporation (DUK)DUKBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Duke Energy (DUK +1%) says it is on track to achieve its 2030 goal of cutting carbon emissions from electricity generation by at least 50% from 2005 levels and on the path to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
  • In its 2020 Climate Report, the company says it reduced carbon emissions from electricity generation by an additional 8% in 2019 from 2005 levels, bringing total reductions to 39%.
  • In 2050, Duke Energy expects to emit only ~8M tons of carbon dioxide (~5% of its 2005 emissions), which it will address by purchasing offsets, and those emissions will come from its remaining gas-fired capacity, which the company expects it will use only to maintain electric reliability during peak demand periods.
  • Duke says the bulk of its 2050 generation will come from renewables, existing nuclear generation and zero-carbon baseload power such as advanced nuclear reactors or natural gas with carbon capture.
