Duke Energy claims progress toward net-zero goal by 2050
Apr. 28, 2020 Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) By: Carl Surran
- Duke Energy (DUK +1%) says it is on track to achieve its 2030 goal of cutting carbon emissions from electricity generation by at least 50% from 2005 levels and on the path to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
- In its 2020 Climate Report, the company says it reduced carbon emissions from electricity generation by an additional 8% in 2019 from 2005 levels, bringing total reductions to 39%.
- In 2050, Duke Energy expects to emit only ~8M tons of carbon dioxide (~5% of its 2005 emissions), which it will address by purchasing offsets, and those emissions will come from its remaining gas-fired capacity, which the company expects it will use only to maintain electric reliability during peak demand periods.
- Duke says the bulk of its 2050 generation will come from renewables, existing nuclear generation and zero-carbon baseload power such as advanced nuclear reactors or natural gas with carbon capture.