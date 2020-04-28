Murphy Oil (MUR +0.2% ) is downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform with a $9 price target at BMO, following the stock ~50% surge this month and broader relief rally in E&P equities.

Murphy entered the downturn in the oil market with low leverage and a good hedge position, but 2021 could be a more challenging year for the company, "as production will be from a lower base and hedge gains are reduced," says BMO's Phillip Jungwirth.

The analyst also notes the Khaleesi Mormont and Samurai projects are still in the early phases of investment, with first oil not expected until 2022.

MUR's average Sell Side Rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish.