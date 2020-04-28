Boeing (NYSE:BA) is pursuing a multibillion-dollar bond issue with investment banks to strengthen its balance sheet, Reuters reports.

The planemaker has lined up banks to market a potential offering of $10B or even more in coming days, if market conditions are favorable, sources told the news service.

And that comes even as the company considers the prospect of government help: It weighed applying to the Treasury Dept. under a $17B program for companies critical to national security, according to the report, though it would be reluctant to give up an equity stake to do so; another possibility is support from the Fed.

Expect to hear more about potential funding plans in the morning, when Boeing reports earnings.